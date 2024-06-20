Watch: Neal Maupay trolls England with laughing video of Akrobeto after Denmark draw

Despite taking an early lead through captain Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate’s side were largely second-best, with Morten Hjulmand’s screamer ensuring the spoils were shared.

Maupay, who is known to be a troll on social media, seized the opportunity to tease England and their fans in the aftermath of the game.

Using the viral video of Ghanaian comic actor Akrobeto, the former Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion forward trolled the Three Lions, accompanied by the cheeky caption “It’s coming home.”

England currently sit at the top of Group C with four points from two games ahead of their final group game against Slovenia.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville believes the Three Lions are headed for yet another disappointing tournament if Southgate doesn’t find solutions to the team’s lingering problems.

"It does feel like we've been here before. It's not a time for panic. I don't think Gareth Southgate does panic but it is time for him to interfere and find solutions and change something because of three things we've seen in these first two games,” the ex-Manchester United defender told ITV.

"There's an imbalance in the team, square pegs in round holes. Because of that, you start to drop deep as a protective measure because you feel like you are not comfortable.

“Then the third thing occurs, which has happened to England over the years, and you can't play out through midfield and play out from the back. You end up giving the ball away and we look like a mess. We know how this ends. He has to change something now."