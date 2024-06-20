ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Neal Maupay trolls England with laughing video of Akrobeto after Denmark draw

Emmanuel Ayamga

French footballer Neal Maupay was at his witty best as he trolled England with the viral laughing video of Akrobeto after they struggled against Denmark.

Neal Maupay trolls England with laughing video of Akrobeto after Denmark draw (Video)
Neal Maupay trolls England with laughing video of Akrobeto after Denmark draw (Video)

The Three Lions endured a miserable outing in their second group game of the ongoing 2024 European Championship after being held to a 1-1 draw by the Danes.

Recommended articles

Despite taking an early lead through captain Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate’s side were largely second-best, with Morten Hjulmand’s screamer ensuring the spoils were shared.

Maupay, who is known to be a troll on social media, seized the opportunity to tease England and their fans in the aftermath of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using the viral video of Ghanaian comic actor Akrobeto, the former Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion forward trolled the Three Lions, accompanied by the cheeky caption “It’s coming home.”

England currently sit at the top of Group C with four points from two games ahead of their final group game against Slovenia.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville believes the Three Lions are headed for yet another disappointing tournament if Southgate doesn’t find solutions to the team’s lingering problems.

"It does feel like we've been here before. It's not a time for panic. I don't think Gareth Southgate does panic but it is time for him to interfere and find solutions and change something because of three things we've seen in these first two games,” the ex-Manchester United defender told ITV.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's an imbalance in the team, square pegs in round holes. Because of that, you start to drop deep as a protective measure because you feel like you are not comfortable.

“Then the third thing occurs, which has happened to England over the years, and you can't play out through midfield and play out from the back. You end up giving the ball away and we look like a mess. We know how this ends. He has to change something now."

England’s next game at the Euros is against Slovenia on Tuesday, June 25.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana’s amputee team for winning AFCON

John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana’s amputee team for winning AFCON

Claude Makelele compares Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo to Michael Essien

Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo reminds me of Michael Essien - Claude Makelele

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor