I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage but I enjoy playing for England – Kobbie Mainoo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has said although he is proud of his Ghanaian heritage, he’s enjoying playing for England.

The 18-year-old was being courted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) due to having Ghanaian roots via his parents’ nationality.

However, any chance of Mainoo representing the West African country was dimmed when he earned his first senior call-up to the England national team.

The midfielder went on to make his debut in the Three Lions’ friendly against Brazil at Wembley on Saturday, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Asked if his international future was now settled with England, Mainoo told ESPN: "Yeah, I mean, obviously, I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, both my parents being from there and my family. But being at England as well is an amazing opportunity and I'm enjoying it so far."

The teenager also expressed his desire to represent England at this summer’s 2024 European Championships.

“I think that's the end goal for the season, to get into that squad. But obviously I've got to focus on club football in the meantime, and hopefully that'll figure itself out,” he added.

Mainoo is enjoying a breakthrough season with Manchester United, having made 20 appearances in all competitions so far.

His performances in midfield have been commended by fans and pundits alike, with the teenager once again delivering a masterclass in Manchester United’s 4-3 win over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Last Tuesday, Mainoo was handed his first senior call-up by England manager Gareth Southgate, ending any hopes of the young midfielder playing for Ghana.

