Nigeria have failed to beat Guinea in their last four encounters in all competitions.

The three times champions of Africa started the 2019 AFCON campaign with a win against debutants Guinea and they would be looking forward to a second victory to cement their place in the knockout stage, but Guinea will come into this tie with all gun blazing after they were held to a draw against another debutants Madagascar.

Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday suspended a training strike over unpaid bonuses at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt following last-minute pleas by the country's football officials.

The Super Eagles dominated debutants Burundi in their Group B opener but they struggled in front of goal until Odion Ighalo was introduced into the game. The former Watford striker registered the only goal of the game in the 77th minute to hand Nigeria all the three points.

Ighalo will be pushing for a starting spot after salvaging the Super Eagles the three points.

It has also emerged that Shehu Abdullahi's campaign may have come to an early end because of a hamstring issue that will be monitored.

Guinea

Guinea came away from their Group B opener against Madagascar with a point that boss Paul Put described as "disappointing" after throwing away a one-goal lead at the Alexandria Stadium.

Put coach of Guinea has called on his players to cut out the sloppy errors if they are to have any chance of claiming a positive result against Nigeria, knowing that defeat to the Super Eagles and victory for Madagascar over Burundi will see his side drop to third.

The Syli Nationale of Guinea suffered a setback in their opening game when they were held to a 1-1 draw by debutants Madagascar.

Paul Put is likely to unleash skipper and talisman for Guinea Naby Keita who made an impact as a substitute in their 2-2 draw against Madagascar on Nigeria since he seems to have fully recovered from the injury he suffered at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semis.

Guinea played well in large patches against Madagascar and will need to match the energy they played when they face Nigeria.

Guinea are now winless in their last six games in the Africa Cup of Nations, drawing four of those. Their last success in the competition came back in 2012 against Botswana.

Head to head

Nigeria and Guinea have played 15 times in all competition.

Guinea have won five, whereas Nigeria have four wins, with six ending in draws.

The Super Eagles only AFCON meeting against the Syli Nationale was in 1976. It ended in one all.

The Super Eagles are winless in their last four meetings with Guinea in all competitions after losing none of the previous eight.

Uganda vs Zimbabwe

Uganda will take on Zimbabwe in their second Group A fixture at the Cairo International Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Uganda edged DR Congo 2-0 in their opening game. They are joint on top of Group A with Egypt on three points, while Zimbabwe suffered a 1-0 loss against hosts Egypt.

Team news and match facts

Uganda

They have won only four of their last nine games in the Africa Cup of Nations (D1 L4), after winning none of their first 11 in the competition (D1 L10).

Not only has Miya been involved in Uganda’s last three goals in the Africa Cup of Nations - scoring one and providing two assists - he netted the winner in a 1-0 triumph over Ivory Coast in a pre-tournament friendly.

Zimbabwe

The Warriors of Zimbabwe have failed to qualify from the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in all the three instances they have played in the AFCON and they are in danger of missing out again, after losing their opener against Egypt.

Zimbabwe have won only two of their 10 games in the competition (D1 L7), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of these 10 games.

On the books of Anderlecht, Musona is one of the few Zimbabwe players with experience of playing in a top European league. He is the leading scorer in the AFCON squad named by Chidzambwa and offers his side's best chance of getting off the mark in Egypt.

Head to head

Uganda have won just two of their 15 games against Zimbabwe in all competitions (D8 L5).

It will be the first game between Uganda and Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt vs DR Congo

The Pharaohs are tipped to beat DR Congo on Wednesday when they face off at the Cairo International Sports Stadium in their Group A game.

Team news and match facts

Egypt

Egypt have lost only one of their last 26 games in the Africa Cup of Nations (W19 D6) - the 2017 final against Cameroon.

The Pharaohs with the backing of home fans will go all out for their second win in order to book their place in the knockout stage of the competition.

Mohamed Salah, the marksman of Egypt failed to replicate his club form at Liverpool in the North Africans opener against Zimbabwe. However, he is to react as he seeks to score his first goal of the tournament.

DR Congo

The Red Devils of Congo were highly rated to overcome the test against Uganda, but they were outplayed and outscored by their opponents.

Another defeat for them will be a big blow for the two times champions of Africa

Some of their key players like Cedric Bakambu, Paul Jose Mpoku, Yanick Bolasie failed to put up a good show against Uganda.

But they will be keen to get off the mark on Wednesday after disappointing against Uganda

Head to head

The Pharaoh have lost only one of their 11 games against the Warriors in all competition.

Egypt have won seven of the encounters, with three ending in draws.

DR Congo are the only team to have eliminated Egypt at an African Cup of Nations when they have hosted the competition. It was in the semi-final of the 1974 edition (3-2), when the Leopards last won the AFCON.