No local coach has applied for Black Stars job – Randy Abbey

“There are a lot of unsolicited applications that have come through, but I have not seen any local application yet,” he told the Graphic Sports.

He was, however, quick to add that “it is possible that some have come to the FA secretariat this morning but I haven’t seen any yet.”

The Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Charles Kwabla Akonnor on Monday.

The 47-year-old and his two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, were all fired after Ghana’s poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The GFA subsequently installed a three-member committee made up of its Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Randy Abbey to find the next national team coach within 72 hours.

While the three-day deadline to find a new coach has now elapsed, Randy Abbey maintains that the committee will only go in for a competent coach.