The Normalisation Committee was setup by FIFA to replace the out of favour Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association, after the premiering of the Anas expose’- several football and match officials were caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe.

The NC was given a three-month mandate which ends on 31st March, but there are claims that Dr. Kofi Amoah and his team have written to FIFA for extension.

However, he has denied that his outfit hasn’t made any attempt to seek extension from the world football governing body.

''We have not sought any extension from Fifa, Fifa has not informed me or any of the NC members of any extension,'' Dr Amoah said on Joy FM's Sports Link programme.

''We are doing our job till the end of March 2019. All these rumours and people posting articles on Facebook are hoaxes.

“I think the media people must also know how to check facts. Go to the Fifa website and get the veracity so that you can educate and inform the public.”