Dr. Bawumia when delivering his 12th address at the Nations Builders Corps at the University of Ghana campus on Thursday said among other thing that his government has contributed immensely to infrastructural development and they can boast of increasing the number of astroturf in the country to 29 despite meeting only two.

He added that his government will continue to dedicate much resources into the construction of more astroturf in the country and it is their ultimate to ensure every district in Ghana get an artificial turf of their own.

“Ghana has 29 astroturf at the moment, but we came to meet just two of them. We are aiming at constructing an astroturf for every district in Ghana,” he said.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government has outperformed the previous government when it comes to infrastructure development in sports.

Dr. Bawumia, in August at a Town Hall meeting mentioned 68 as the number of infrastructure projects undertaken by the government since 2017.

The projects include the construction of youth resource centres in ten regions as well as the construction of astroturf pitches in some constituencies.

The renovation of the Accra, Kumasi and Tamale sports stadiums was also identified by Bawumia as an achievement for his government.

“Total of 68 sports projects have been undertaken since 2017. Twelve have been completed and 56 are ongoing. One of the key projects we are doing in the sporting area is the construction of ten 5000-seater youth and sports centres of excellence in ten regions and these are at various stages of completion”.

“The Accra Sports Stadium which has not been renovated in a decade has now been renovated. Renovation works at the Essipong and Kumasi sports stadia have also begun. Work has also resumed on the University of Ghana sports stadium. We are also constructing at least 29 astroturfs in several communities across the country”.