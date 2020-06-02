President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwah in his 10th address on Coronavirus on Sunday announced that the suspension of sporting activities except non-contact sports has been extended until at least July 31, 2020.

The National Sports Authority which is in charge of the sporting disciplines has clarified the sports that constitute non-contact ones.

Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Golf and other 8 other sporting disciplines have been given the clearance to return after they were suspended following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Surprisingly missing from the list of non-contact sports is swimming which permits the various swimmers to operate in different lanes.

Meanwhile, football which is the passion of the nation remains suspended until at least July 31 during which the President of Ghana after a review will announce whether to extend the ban or lift it depending on the situation.

Full List of Sporting Disciplines cleared to return:

Athletics

Badminton

Table Tennis

Tennis

Golf

Power Lifting

Weightlifting

Cycling

Draughts

Para Sports (Individual non-contact para sports)

Rowing and Canoeing

Horse Racing

Baseball and Softball

Squash