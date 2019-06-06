He has since been granted permission by coach Kwesi Appiah to leave the camp in Jabel Ali, Dubai for treatment.

A statement on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) website said, ''Switzerland based Ghanaian defender, Nuhu Musah, has been granted permission to travel back to Switzerland at the request of his club, St. Gallen”.

''Musah sustained an injury during Black Stars training last Wednesday. After an initial medical examination by the team’s medical team, Nuhu has been permitted to return to his club for further assessment and will be accompanied by team Psychologist, Dr Patrick Ofori,” the statement stated.

With the latest development coach Kwesi Appiah now has 28 players in camp, from which he will select the final 23 for the AFCON tournament to be staged in Egypt starting June 21.

The Ghana team is currently based in Dubai and preparing towards the upcoming Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON). Ghana will open their AFCON campaign against Benin on June 25 at the Ismailia Stadium as they look to commence their Group F campaign.