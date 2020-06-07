According to him, Obinim was a better footballer than himself (Oduro), adding that it is surprising that he did not nurture a career in football.

The retired footballer said he grew up in the same neighbourhood with the now popular man of God.

Stephen Oduro

He explained that Obinim was so good at football that, he always wanted to be in the same with him during matches.

“I was born at Akwatia Line, the same house as Bishop Daniel Obinim who is a man of God today. He was our next-door neighbor and other guys but he (Obinim) was really a good footballer but I don’t know why he quit football but he was so good at playing,” Oduro said, as quoted by Sportsworldghana.

“Obinim was a better player than I was so anytime we play I wanted to be part of his team else I won’t play because if I go the opposite side they will score us.”

Founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim

Oduro won many titles with Kotoko and is widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever graced the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, Bishop Obinim is currently the founder and head pastor of the International Godsway Church.