The Normalisation Committee was constituted in October last year to replace the Executive Committee of the GFA, following the premiering of the ‘Number 12’ documentary- caught several football and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe.

The Normalisation Committee was handed a six-month mandate, which is expected to run out on March 31.

The committee which was charged to manage Ghana football was tasked to restructure Ghana football and review the statutes of the Ghana Football Association.

With few days to the end of the tenure of the Normalisation Committee, the world football governing body at a press conference at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association on Friday announced to extend the mandate of the NC by additional six months.

And its membership has been reconstituted as well. Mr. Duah Adonteng is the only member of the four-man Normalisation Committee who has been replaced- former Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has taken his place on the committee. The rest of the three namely Dr Kofi Amoah, president, Madam Lucy Quist, vice president and Mrs Naa Adofoley Nortey have been maintained.