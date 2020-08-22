Agogo played 27 games for the Black Stars & scored 12 goals.

He is well remembered for his stellar display during 2008 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil where he scored three goals in six outings as the Black Stars settled for third-place.

His notable contribution during the continental competition was his late match-winning effort that gave Ghana a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Nigeria.

Agogo made his international debut for the West African country in 2006 and he went on to score 12 goals in 27 international appearances.

Prior to his death, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers attacker went into the fitness training business in England.