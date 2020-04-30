Chelsea earned a 0-2 win at Bolton Wanderers to record 95 points, which was an English record for most points by a champion at the time.

For the first time in a red-dominated decade, blue was the colour of English football last night as Chelsea finally broke the Premiership duopoly of Arsenal and Manchester United to land their first championship trophy in 50 years and only the second title in their history.

Although their rivals had long ago conceded the title, Jose Mourinho's men required a victory at Bolton to make it a mathematical certainty. Fittingly, it came courtesy of their talismanic midfielder, Frank Lampard, whose two goals in the 60th and 76th minutes began the celebrations in west London.

The final whistle was also the prelude to jubilant scenes inside the Reebok Stadium, where Chelsea's victorious players came together in a team huddle before running to their supporters, many of whom waved inflatable Premiership trophies. The celebrations later switched to the Chelsea dressing-room as the club's billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich, arrived spraying a bottle of champagne.