Afriyie was trained by Alhaji Grunsah at the colts level before he joined Asante Kotoko and made a huge mark in his football career.

Several great footballers such as Opoku Afriyie Ibrahim Tanko, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Yusif Chibsah, Habib Mohammed, Shilla Illiasu, Eric Gawu, Abubakari Yahusa, etch have gone through the hands of Alhaji Grunsah since the 1970s, but he has said that none of them is as respectful as Afriyie.

“None of the players I trained was respectful like Opoku Afriyie.” He said in an interview with Tru FM

“Opoku Afriyie was respectful man and respect himself a lot. If I say I want to tell you what Opoku Afriyie has done for me it will take us a day. He was so much concerned about the current King Faisal team.

“He was supportive and was giving me a lot of support when I changed Olympics Babies to King Faisal Babies and he kept supporting us when we were promoted from Colts football to Division and up to date.

Grusah added “Opoku Afriyie is such a person if you are not closer to you will doubt his character but he was having a good heart.

“He used to give me about five-thousand to ten-thousand dollars whenever he return from any Black Stars game or abroad.”

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak player passed on Monday, March 27, 2020.