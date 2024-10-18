‘We were lucky to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup’ - Otto Addo

This qualification marked the Black Stars' historic return to their fourth World Cup after missing out on the 2018 tournament in Russia. Reflecting on Ghana's struggles since 2018, Otto Addo admitted that the team was lucky to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

"But overall, if we look at the past few years, especially since not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, we've been struggling as a country. We were lucky to qualify for 2022 under my leadership.” Addo said

However, despite this achievement, Addo’s team was unable to progress beyond the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ghana lost their first match 2-3 against Portugal, and later 0-2 to Uruguay, despite a 3-2 victory over South Korea in their second match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Pulse Ghana

Ghana has been drawn into Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, alongside Comoros, Madagascar, Mali, the Central African Republic, and Chad. The Black Stars have won three of the four games they have played in this group so far.

The qualification structure

First Round: Teams are drawn into nine groups of six, playing home-and-away round-robin matches. The winner of each group will qualify directly for the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT