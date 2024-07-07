‘Thanks for the shoes’ - Otto Addo to Kudus after receiving new boots as gift

Having received the gift from his star player, Addo took to Instagram to share a photo of the footwear and thanked Kudus for his kind gesture.

“Congratulations for receiving the player of the year award. Thanks for the shoes,” the Black Stars boss wrote on the social media platform.

Kudus signs deal with American sportswear brand Skechers

Kudus recently joined the likes of Harry Kane and Joel Embiid as athletes who have been signed by American footwear brand Skechers.

The West Ham United star was unveiled as Skechers’ latest signee in an Ad that also featured Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Anthony Elanga.

The video also featured transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, along with a tweet that reads: “Mohammed Kudus to Skechers, here we go. Every document has been signed, sealed and completed.”

Kudus will now be playing in Skechers boots whenever he lines up for West Ham and the Ghana national team.

“I’ve been testing and competing in the Skechers Razor for a while now, and it’s evident to me that this is the best and most comfortable boot I’ve ever worn,” Kudus said in a statement, as quoted by Fashion United UK.

“It’s the right time to make it official with Skechers, and I look forward to working with their team to help introduce this incredible brand to more players as they take Skechers Football around the world.”