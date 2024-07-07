ADVERTISEMENT
‘Thanks for the shoes’ - Otto Addo to Kudus after receiving new boots as gift

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has gifted Black Stars head coach Otto Addo a new pair of football boots.

Kudus, who recently signed a deal with American sportswear brand Skechers, presented the boots to Addo following the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Having received the gift from his star player, Addo took to Instagram to share a photo of the footwear and thanked Kudus for his kind gesture.

“Congratulations for receiving the player of the year award. Thanks for the shoes,” the Black Stars boss wrote on the social media platform.

Kudus recently joined the likes of Harry Kane and Joel Embiid as athletes who have been signed by American footwear brand Skechers.

The West Ham United star was unveiled as Skechers’ latest signee in an Ad that also featured Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Anthony Elanga.

The video also featured transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, along with a tweet that reads: “Mohammed Kudus to Skechers, here we go. Every document has been signed, sealed and completed.”

Kudus will now be playing in Skechers boots whenever he lines up for West Ham and the Ghana national team.

“I’ve been testing and competing in the Skechers Razor for a while now, and it’s evident to me that this is the best and most comfortable boot I’ve ever worn,” Kudus said in a statement, as quoted by Fashion United UK.

“It’s the right time to make it official with Skechers, and I look forward to working with their team to help introduce this incredible brand to more players as they take Skechers Football around the world.”

Kudus, who scored 14 goals and provided six assists for West Ham last season, was crowned the Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

