Otumfuo Osei Tutu II: Kotoko congratulate life patron as he marks 22 years as Asantehene

“Heartfelt 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙂𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙐𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎 Confetti ball from all of us at #AKSC to our cherished Owner and Life Patron. 𝙉𝘼𝙉𝘼, wo nkwa so!!” the club tweeted.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II yesterday, April 26, 2021, celebrated his 22nd year as king and overlord of the Ashanti kingdom.

The revered royal has been on the Golden Stool for over two decades, having been enstooled on April 26, 1999.

Born as Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, he became the 16th king of the Asantes after succeeding Otumfuo Nana Opoku Ware II.

Osei Tutu II was named after the 17th-century founder of the Asante Empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I when he succeeded Opoku Ware II over two decades ago.

He is currently the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Manhyia Palace took to Twitter to eulogise Otumfuo, describing his leadership as greatly inspirational.

“22 years of inspirational leadership blended with modernity for the economic and social development of Asanteman and Ghana. The king lives on.. Ɔpemsoɔ mo! Santehene mo!! Kɔtɔkɔhene mo!!! Mo ne yɔ!!!” the post read.