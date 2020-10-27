Th 27-year-old was made a major transfer target by Arsenal but the deal protracted for several months until transfer deadline day.

Atletico Madrid had initially rejected several bids from Arsenal until they finally met the buyout clause of the Ghanaian.

The Gunners had to take certain hard decisions including laying off 55 workers and sacking of the club’s iconic mascot to reduce the wage bill of the club to create space for the coming of Thomas Partey due to the hardship on the cub as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ozil’s agent, Sogut, Arsenal lacks class due to some terrible decisions they had to take including before finalizing the signing of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey.

In an interview with ESPN, Sogut indicated: "You wouldn't expect a club with class to make 55 people redundant just after winning the FA Cup or sacking a mascot after 27 years of service, just before making a £45 million signing [of Thomas Partey],"

"And it doesn't help if people from outside the club speak on their behalf. It, unfortunately, gives a very bad picture of the club which we are not used to having at a team like Arsenal.

"I would be very concerned for any club if someone repeatedly spoke on their behalf and clearly had a significant influence on and off the pitch."

Ozil’s career at Arsenal is effectively over after he was omitted from the club's Premier League and Europa League squads.

However, Arteta has insisted that the Ozil decision was based solely on football decisions