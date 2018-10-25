Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Thomas Partey features as Atletico Madrid suffers heaviest under Simeone

The last time Atletico Madrid were handed a 4-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League came in 2009 against Chelsea FC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thomas Partey features as Atletico Madrid suffers heaviest under Simeone play

Thomas Partey features as Atletico Madrid suffers heaviest under Simeone

Thomas Partey played as Atletico Madrid suffered their heaviest defeat in the UEFA Champions League since 2009 against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

The Ghanaian midfielder failed to glitter in the first half and he was replaced by Spanish international Rodri in the 46 minute

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Jadon Sancho scored Dortmund's third with a simple tap-in after goals from Axel Witsel and Raphael Guerreiro.

Guerreiro then made it 4-0 after capitalising on a poor back pass from Felipe Luis to finish past Jan Oblak.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

The result was manager Diego Simeone's biggest defeat in his seven years in charge of Atletico.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

All results from matchday 3 of UEFA Champions League All results from matchday 3 of UEFA Champions League
Football: 'We need to be better', admits Godin after Dortmund thumping Football 'We need to be better', admits Godin after Dortmund thumping
Football: Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico Football Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Football: Tuchel faces up to PSG limits after Di Maria rescues draw against Napoli Football Tuchel faces up to PSG limits after Di Maria rescues draw against Napoli
Football: Casillas saves penalty as Porto derail Lokomotiv Football Casillas saves penalty as Porto derail Lokomotiv
Football: Barca cruise past Inter without Messi Football Barca cruise past Inter without Messi

Recommended Videos

Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo



Top Articles

1 Asamoah Gyan shares money to his fans on the streets of Accrabullet
2 This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners...bullet
3 Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woesbullet
4 Football Power Ranking: R. Madrid out of top 10 as ManUnited returnbullet
5 Ronaldo shows off £1.85 million diamond wrist watch ahead of...bullet
6 Here is why Asamoah Gyan named his son after Floyd Mayweatherbullet
7 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo &...bullet
8 Champions League: Juventus too good for Man Utd on...bullet
9 Black Stars defender discloses he was surviving on $50...bullet
10 Champions League: Returning Ronaldo out to heap...bullet

Top Videos

1 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
2 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
7 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
8 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
9 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
10 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA...bullet

Football

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has now scored 50 goals for the club in just 65 appearances
Football Klopp happy to forget Salah slump as Liverpool ease past Red Star
England winger Jadon Sancho claimed his first Champions League goal by netting in Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 thrashing of Atletico
Football Dortmund thrash Atletico as Sancho scores first Champions League goal
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side went top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town
Football Bielsa's Leeds down Ipswich to go top
Mesut Ozil says he still supports the German national side despite the recriminations over his retirement from international football after the World Cup debacle
Football Ozil still a Germany fan despite bitter departure
X
Advertisement