news

Thomas Partey played as Atletico Madrid suffered their heaviest defeat in the UEFA Champions League since 2009 against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

The Ghanaian midfielder failed to glitter in the first half and he was replaced by Spanish international Rodri in the 46 minute

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Jadon Sancho scored Dortmund's third with a simple tap-in after goals from Axel Witsel and Raphael Guerreiro.

Guerreiro then made it 4-0 after capitalising on a poor back pass from Felipe Luis to finish past Jan Oblak.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

The result was manager Diego Simeone's biggest defeat in his seven years in charge of Atletico.