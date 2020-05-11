Essien blazed the trail from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s, playing for Lyon, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Indeed, he became Chelsea’s record signing when the Blues forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon.

Essien helped the Blues to win multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League and was a key figure in the squad that qualified Ghana for its first-ever FIFA World Cup.

Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston

In recent times, though, Partey has become one of Ghana’s biggest stars in Europe, with his performances drawing praises from many.

The 26-year-old is a mainstay in Diego Simeone’s team and already has an Europa League and UEFA Super Cup to his name.

This has led to various comparisons between both players, as social media users debate over who the better player is.

Reacting to this, ex-Black Stars winger Laryea acknowledged that both players have their strengths.

He, however, picked Essien is the more superior player, insisting the former Chelsea midfielder was something else in his prime.

“[Partey and Essien] All have their strengths. I was privileged to play alongside Essien and we all know the work he did at Chelsea,” Laryea said on Joy FM.

“Partey has done well but Essien was something else.”