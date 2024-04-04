Partey makes first Arsenal start in 7 months as Gunners beat Luton Town

Partey was on the pitch for 67 minutes before being replaced by Declan Rice, as Odegaard’s strike and an own goal from Daiki Hashioka gave Arsenal a comfortable win.

This was the midfielder’s first start since August 2023, having been blighted by niggling injuries since the start of the campaign.

Arteta was, however, impressed by Partey’s performance on his first start in seven months, describing his output as unbelievable.

“We made five changes for players that fully deserved to play, because they give me the right reasons every day to do so,” Arteta said after the game.

“Emile (Smith-Rowe) had an impact for sure and Reiss (Nelson) as well… Thomas had his first start since August, that is unbelievable,”

“It’s really important for us because now they’re physically better, mentally better, they are confident and they are ready to go.”

Partey only made his return from injury a few weeks ago when he featured in Arsenal’s big victory against Sheffield United.

The Ghana midfielder came on as a second-half substitute as the Gunners made a statement with their 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Partey replaced Jorginho after the hour mark and played the final 25 minutes of the game as he continued to build his way to full fitness.

He made another appearance off the bench against Brentford in the Premier League but was an unused substitute as the Gunners defeated Porto in the Champions League round of 16 second leg, before making another substitute appearance against Manchester City last week.