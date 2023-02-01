Paying $40,000 as bonus to Black Stars players is justified - Kennedy Agyapong

The Assin Central Member of Parliament said the amounts authorities pay the players are justified.

Kennedy Agyapong holds that the players by opting to play for the country take huge risks and must be rewarded financially for it.

“I don’t have a problem paying them to play for us. We have to encourage these stars to come home and play for us. Those in the foreign teams make so much money. Some make $40,000 a week, he comes here and the whole period they give him $40,000 and we are complaining.

“If this guy hurts himself and cannot play again, he loses $40,000 a week. I don’t mind paying whatever they deserve because it will motivate them to come home and serve. Ghanaians should stop complaining,” he said.

