Paying $40,000 as bonus to Black Stars players is justified - Kennedy Agyapong

Evans Annang

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has slammed Ghanaians for their constant criticisms of Black Stars players.

Black Stars game against South Korea

He said rants about the amount players of the senior national team collect as winning bonus are unnecessary.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament said the amounts authorities pay the players are justified.

Kennedy Agyapong holds that the players by opting to play for the country take huge risks and must be rewarded financially for it.

“I don’t have a problem paying them to play for us. We have to encourage these stars to come home and play for us. Those in the foreign teams make so much money. Some make $40,000 a week, he comes here and the whole period they give him $40,000 and we are complaining.

“If this guy hurts himself and cannot play again, he loses $40,000 a week. I don’t mind paying whatever they deserve because it will motivate them to come home and serve. Ghanaians should stop complaining,” he said.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
