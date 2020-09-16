Abedi Pele Ayew is both Ghana and Olympique Marseille legend, having won the AFCON and the UEFA Champions League, respectively with them and his two sons Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew followed his footsteps.

The 29-year-old at the beginning of his career faced plenty of criticisms from the football fraternity, especially when in the shirt of the national team.

Jordan Ayew has said that many people had the perception that he got the opportunity to play for Ghana and Olympique Marseille because of his dad’s connections, but he has now proved his critics wrong

"Some people thought that I was only at Marseille because of my dad,' he continues. 'I had to prove myself, to show everyone that I deserve to be where I am today," told Daily Mail.

"In Ghana as well, when I got called up for the national team they used to say it was just because of my dad. But it is positive for me. I like it when people talk. It gives me energy and motivates me."

Jordan Ayew had the season of his life last season, bagging nine goals for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He subsequently swooped three awards namely Goal of the Season, Player of the Season and Top Scorer at the awards gala of Crystal Palace.