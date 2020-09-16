It was confirmed after they drew goalless against ASEC Mimosas in Obuasi.

They had lost 2-0 and 0-1 against Enyimba and lost 3-0 and goalless in their two fixtures against ASEC. Whereas they held Orlando Pirates to a goalless draw in South Africa, but lost 0-1 at home to them, hence conceding a total of 7 goals without finding the back of the net.

Since the inception of the CAF Champions League proper in 1997, Hearts are the only team to finish the group stage without scoring.

In the other group B game, Nigerian import Onyekachi Okonkwo steered his South African club Orlando Pirates into the semi-finals at the expense of his former team.

Enyimba arrived in South Africa less than 24 hours before the kick-off and played as though they were in need of a good night's sleep.

A curling shot from the midfielder in the 30th minute gave Pirates a 1-0 win over Enyimba of Nigeria in the last of the Group B matches.

Pirates finished second in the group behind ASEC.

Enyimba had just needed a draw in the match in Johannesburg to progress to the semi-finals and had several chances in the game to score but were let down by poor finishing.

Apart from Okonkwo's pin-point shot, Pirates were also poor in front of goal. Congolese international Blaise Mbele missed a chance to extend the lead at the end of the game when he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper but he hit his effort wide.