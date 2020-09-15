Tariq took on the Chelsea players with ease and was unstoppable when making surging runs from the right full wing back position.

The former Chelsea player was also solid defensively.

Despite Brighton and Hove Albion's defeat, Tariq Lamptey stood out and emerged as his team's best player on the night.

The 19-year-old lasted the entire 90 minutes on the field at the American Express Community Stadium.

During the game goals from Jorginho, Reece James and Zouma handed Chelsea a 1-3 win.

Tariq Lamptey who has played for England at the youth level was was contacted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in July to persuade him to commit the future of his international football to the four times champions of Africa.

Watch Highlights of his performance below: