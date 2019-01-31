The former West Ham and Fulham defender like most Black Stars players fancies living a luxurious lifestyle.

John Paintsil has a beautiful mansion at Trassacco- a gated community near East Legon, where many rich people in Ghana have bought mansions.

The former Black Stars right full back has stocked the house with several expensive cars.

John Paintsil began his professional football career at Berekum Chelsea in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana, before joining Liberty Professionals.

He had the chance to represent Ghana in the FIFA U-20 World Cup staged in Argentina in 2001, which Ghana finished as runners-up.

John Paintsil was part of the Black Stars team that qualified Ghana for their first ever FIFA World Cup in 2006 and also played a key role when the West Africans booked a place in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

He emerged as one of the standout players for the Black Stars as they became only the third African country to reach the quarter finals of the Mundial- this remains as an African record.

John Paintsil played for clubs including Berekum Arsenal, Liberty Professionals, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv, West Ham United, Fulham, Leicester City, Santos, Maritzburg, etc.

In 2016, former Ghana international worked as the assistant coach of South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Paintsil occasionally does punditry work after retiring from active football. Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil was arguably one of the most popular Ghanaian footballers during his playing days.