The photo shows that three of the seven police officers who were deployed to the WAFA Park at Sogakope to maintain peace and ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols breached Coronavirus protocols when they posed for photo with Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama after Asante Kotoko’s 1-1 draw against West African Football Academy (WAFA) on Sunday 17th January, 2021.

Of the five who took the picture with the sensational midfielder, one was without nose mask, two had their nose masks lowered to the chin and the other two had their masks properly on.

The photo has been trending on social media after President Akufo-Addo in his 22nd address on pandemic cautioned Ghanaians to adhere to all COVID protocols and also announced that he has instructed the IGP to order his officers to enforce it.

"I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport. They are also to ensure the closure of all nightclubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies if need be," he said.

Akufo-Addo added that "persons in market places, workplaces, and operators of public transport must conduct their activities in accordance with the hygiene and safety protocols. The wearing of masks in these places is mandatory. Regulatory agencies will undertake random checks to ensure conformity with COVID-19 rules. Should any facility or institution fail to comply with these directives, its activities will be immediately prohibited, and appropriate sanctions applied."

Some Ghanaians have raised much doubts over the commitment of law enforcers in fighting the pandemic following the incident.

Meanwhile over 1900 active cases have been recorded in Ghana and the figure is anticipated to increase in the coming days if people continue to breach protocols regarding the virus.