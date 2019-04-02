The athletics competition which started with the Inter Co, saw several students troop to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to witness the schools that qualified for the final (Super Zonal) battle for supremacy at the two-day event.

T.I. Ahmadiyya had dominated the men’s event in the past ten years, with Prempeh College finishing second for six-year running. They had last won the Super Zonal n 2006 when the competition was held at the Len Clay Sports Stadium, a period of 13 years without glory.

However, the two vibrant male schools in the Ashanti Region, Prempeh College and Opoku Ware School were determined to break the ten-year jinx, so they battled it out in a two-horse race affair.

In the end, Prempeh College won the bragging rights against rivals Opoku Ware School claiming 99 points against 91 points to push T.I Amass to the third place with 72 points.

In the women’s division, T.1 Amass reigned supreme when they beat off competition from last year’s champions Kumasi Girls School, after accumulating 126 points to win their 10th Super Zonal in 11 years.

Forty -five schools competed in 22 events which saw five regional records and two national records being set.

Kelvin Adu of Prempeh College set a new national record of 2.05 meters in the High Jump whilst Agnes Dufie of OseiKyeretwie Senior High School set a new record in the 100 meters hurdles race with a new time of 14.12 seconds to beat 14.22 seconds held by RashidaAbubakar of T.I Ahmadiyya in 2014 in the women's’ division.

Dufie also set a new national record in the women's division which was previously held by Diana Tetteh in 2011.

T.I Ahmadiyya's Rashida Abass also set a new record in the Shot Put event with a throw of 11.90 meters to break the old record of 11.70 meters held by Mary Nartey Zuta of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High in 2002.

In the Discus event, Patience Boahemaa of St Louis SHS set a new national record of 35.80 metres against the old record of 33.66 meters set by Monica Hesse in 1990 in Accra.