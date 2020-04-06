The statement also indicates that Hon Alexander Kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West and currently Deputy Minister for Health, is now Deputy Minister for Communications.

A press release from Jubilee House- the seat of government-on Monday, 6 April 2020 his removal.

The statement signed Director of Communications Euguene Arhin read: ''Hon Alexander Kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West and currently Deputy Minister for Health, is now Deputy Minister for Communications. He replaces Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei whose appointment as, Deputy Minister for Communications, has been revoked by the President''

Odotei has been deputy minister since Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo put together his team of ministers after his inauguration.

Sowah Odotei who is currently a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak has occupied several topmost positions in football administrations in the country.

He was the chairman of the management committee of Hearts of Oak, CEO of King Faisal, Managing Director of Hearts of Oak and he is now a member of the board of the Phobians.