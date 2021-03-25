The Black Stars will face Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium in a game that could decide who tops group C.

The group is currently wide open following Sudan’s 2-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday.

As it stands, Ghana, South Africa and Sudan all have nine points, although the latter has played a game more.

Black Stars

The Black Stars’ upcoming game against South Africa could see the winner secure qualification to the AFCON in Cameroon.

Ghana coach Charles Kwblan Akonnor has named a 29-man squad for the game and is expected to start a couple of new faces after some of the regular stars were left home.

Captain Andre Ayew, assistant skipper Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew will not feature against Bafana Bafana, with Mubarak Wakaso expected to be the stand-in captain for the game.

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki, though, believes the absence of Andre Ayew and Co. will not affect the Black Stars’ play.

South Africa Coach Molefi Ntsek

He cautioned his side to be wary of the threat that Ghana will pose, especially with the new players aiming to prove a point.

“They are a very difficult team‚ a very dangerous team‚ even now that they have lost some of their best players. Whoever will be in that team will try to prove a point‚ will try to win a permanent position in that team,” Ntseki said.

“So we are more concerned about our team‚ and our approach‚ in terms of playing to get results.

“I would say Ghana for us are more dangerous than they were when we were analyzing them‚ and [now] bringing in players for this game. Because it becomes much easier for you to play when you know who you’re playing against‚ when you analyze individual players in their team.”

Ghana defeated South Africa 2-0 in Cape Coast in November, but the reverse fixture is expected to be cagier.

Akonnor, however, believes his side has the attitude and quality to record a win away from home.

“It is a different ball game altogether, the last time we played them was at home, this time it’s their home ground and the pressure is on them to deliver. Psychologically, they will have to win but we also have to mount a strategy to give us victory,” Akonnor said in his pre-match press conference.

“I am very hopeful, what I have seen in the last few weeks give me joy. The boys have done very well and if we are able to implement it here, we will be able to get a good result.

“There is always pressure in football and in a match like this, it’s important to do as much as we can to qualify tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has urged his teammates to rise to the occasion in this crucial qualifier.

“The goal is to qualify for the AFCON so we go into every game with the same mentality, whether it is two games or one game that we have to win, the mentality is the same,” the attacking midfielder said.

“It’s the same spirit so whether we will qualify after this game or the next game, it’s the same mentality and we are going to do our best to seal qualification.”

Ghana lost to Sudan in their last AFCON qualifying game and will now need to win at least once in their last two group games to secure qualification.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Sao Tome and Principe at home on Sunday after their game against South Africa.