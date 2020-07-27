READ MORE: I told Muntari in 2011 that Jordan Henderson will be a great player in future- Gyan

Tagoe played with several strikers in the senior male national football team including Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan, but he believes Agogo who had a shirt stint with the Black Stars is the finest player he has ever played alongside in the shirt of the four times champions of Africa.

“I didn’t pair much with other strikers but my best partner was Junior Agogo. This is because of the first goal I scored in the national team. He gave me the pass," he said.

"He told me that because I had the pace and I was very quick, I should run in behind and he would be behind me. So whenever the ball came, he could flick the ball on to me,” he added.

Prince Tagoe

Agogo assisted Prince Tagoe's debut goal for the Black Stars against Lybia in 2008.

Prince Tagoe who won the Ghana Premier League top scorer in 2004 netted seven goals for the Black Stars.

He represented Ghana in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals.

At club level, he has been active in recent years but the 33-year-old is eyeing a return to the pitch and hopes to sign for his former club Hearts of Oak.