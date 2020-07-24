Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari played with Jordan Henderson at Sunderland at a time the Liverpool skipper was a youngster in the team.

The former Black Skipper said he realised Jordan Henderson had a of potentials and even told Sulley Munrari that the Englishman will be a great player in future.

“In 2011 I told Sulley [muntari], to look at this chap (Henderson) he will be great in the future, you mark it somewhere”- Gyan Told Yaw Ampofo Ankrah on Max Tv

“Henderson is one player who never give up, he is very committed and inspires his teammates even at that young age (21), he plays with passion and give his all for the team in every game, am not surprise seeing what he doing at Liverpool.” He ended.

Jordan Henderson who joined Liverpool from Sunderland in the summer of 2011 led Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League last season and this season he captained the Reds to their first English Premier League title.