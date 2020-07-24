The 37-year-old is however, not looking forward to having an adventure in the fourth tier English side.

It is understood Yaya Toure who spent 8 years at Manchester City is training with Leyton Orient to stay fit ahead of the new season.

The midfielder has not played in English football since leaving City at the end of the 2017/18 season.

From there he moved to Olympiakos in Greece and most recently to the Chinese Super League with QD Huanghai.

Toure thanked Orient for allowing him to train with them in an interview with the club - and also spoke about his future ambitions.

He said: 'The manager and the staff were fantastic in allowing me to come train with the lads. It’s a huge opportunity. I’m very happy. The welcome was fantastic.

'I just want to enjoy it until the last minute. Football, for me, is everything. I’ve been out of football for the last three months with the lockdown and I was thinking I missed something. It’s difficult. I feel like I’m at home. I want to train and do my best, and maybe we’ll see.'