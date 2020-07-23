Birthday brings a special moment in everyone’s life and friends and loved ones always want such celebration to leave an indelible mark in hearts and memories of their dear ones.

Patrick Twumai who is married to a beautiful lady by name Lydia Mould Twumasi gifted her with a luxurious Range Rover Evogue Premium SUV car.

The Black Stars midfielder took to his Instagram account to share pictures of the Ranger Rover with her wife Lydia flaunting it to mark her birthday.

“Happy birthday, my love🎉🎊..You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me,” he wrote.

“You give my life a purpose that helps me overcome all the bad moments ..through thick and thin you’ve been by my side....You are kind, amazing, fantastic, beautiful, mother of 4 but still sexy as ever...I’m so glad that I married you. i wanted to surprise you with the car you always wanted,Porsche Cayenne GTS but Kallis Karton ended up frauding me after i made all the necessary payment😡😖😣...I know there’s no need mentioning his name but sometimes as bitter as the truth is one has to say it as it is😔...

“You requested for Range Rover Evoque on your birthday and there you have it Love🔝😍..you dont deserve a second hand (C baby💘 )..this is straight from Germany...brand new..tear rubber😜..May the the almighty God bless you and grant all your heart desires ❤️ ..

“My prayer and wish is that you’ll live long,healthy life to be able to continually take care of me and the kids👩‍👩‍👧‍👦...Enjoy to the fullest my best friend.. @maame_esi23 🙏🏾🎂🎊🎈❣️.”.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 after years of courting.

It is understood that Lydia mould has been instrumental in Patrick Twumasi’s football career and even played a key role in his move to Deportivo Alaves in Spain.

Patrick Twumasi is currently on loan at Turkish outfit Gazişehir Gaziantep.