Messi's contract expires on June 30, 2021, and after such a heated fight to leave the club last summer, there are a lot of people who believe Messi will be a free agent by the time the summer transfer window opens.

"Great players like Messi will always be on PSG's shortlist, but now isn't the time to talk or dream about this," Leonardo told France Football.

"We are sitting at the table following this matter closely. Four months in football is an eternity, especially in this day and age, but our chair is reserved at the table."

Barcelona can't really negotiate a new contract with Messi until after the presidential elections take place, although they have been delayed until March 7.

Interesting projects are appearing for Messi, both from a sporting and economic perspective, and he could even reunite with his close friend Neymar in Paris.

