PSG edge epic Champions League tussle with Bayern despite second-leg defeat

Bayern will have to console themselves with trying to win a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title, and will wonder what might have been had the prolific Robert Lewandowski, or Serge Gnabry, been available for the two legs of this tie.

The future of Flick will come back into focus, too, given his frosty relationship with the club's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic.

Yet Bayern more than played their part in an epic tie that will live long in the memory and that deserved to be played before a full house both in Munich and here.

They were also without influential midfielder Leon Goretzka for this second leg, and they had next to no Champions League experience on their bench either.

Their starting line-up was still impressive, and with Thomas Mueller leading from the front and co-ordinating their suffocating press, Bayern took the game to their hosts throughout.