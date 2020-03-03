Referee Nsiah is under investigation in relation to a National Division One, Zone One match week 8 fixture between Wa Suntaa and Unity FC.

He is alleged to have played a middleman role for Unity FC to influence the match officials.

The Integrity Officer is working with the GFA Prosecutor and other experts in the investigation.

Their report would subsequently be sent to the Ethics Committee for necessary action.

Members of the general public can report any unethical acts or behaviour by a Club Official, Match Official or GFA Official to the Integrity Officer’s hotline – 059 337 1735.