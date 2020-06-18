He is among the five employees of the Multimedia Group Limited to test positive of the COVID-19.

READ MORE: Issah Ahmed reveals how a player used juju to take over his position in the Black Stars

A statement from the group noted that the affected employees who are all asymptomatic have been isolated in line with case management protocols.

“This is to inform you that five (5) members of our team at our business offices in Accra who were contact traced and tested by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

“The affected team members, who were all asymptomatic, have been isolated in line with case management protocols. Officials of the Ghana Health Service are monitoring them and we can report that they are all hale and hearty and are responding well to treatment,” the statement said.

Al-Smith is currently on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.