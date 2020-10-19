Ghana has produced several great goalkeepers over the years namely Dodoo Ankrah, John Naawu, Robert Mensah, Joe Carr, Edward Ansah, etc.

But Sulley Muntari believes Kingson is the most outstanding goalkeeper Ghana has ever produced and he will even rate him as the greatest shot stopper to grace world football.

“Olele is the best goalkeeper of all-time in the world. Although the God factor is very key, Olele was able to do so many great things on the field,” he told McBrown’s Kitchen on UTV

The former Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer kept the post for Ghana from 1996 to 2010.

He played an immense contribution as Ghana booked a place in their first ever FIFA World Cup and he was instrumental in the 2010 Mundial in South Africa as well.

Richard Kingson and Sulley Muntari were teammates in the Black Stars for almost a decade.