Both teams played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, as goals from Stephen Amankona and Jonah Attuquaye cancelled them out.

However, the season opener was slightly marred after the two teams were robbed of their valuables while the game was ongoing.

Ghanasoccernet reports that the thieves ransacked the dressing rooms of both teams and made away with several items.

Among the stolen valuables are laptops, mobile phones, watches and rings and monies belonging to players and officials of both teams.

“After the game, we went straight to the dressing room and got the surprise of our lives. Our belongings were stolen,” Berekum Chelsea midfielder Kofi Owusu is quoted as saying.

“We could not believe it because the doors were closed and most especially we played in an empty Stadium since it was behind close doors.

“Some of the players lost hundreds and thousands of cedis while mobile phones and laptops were also taken away. I don’t know what the authorities will do about this incident but it is very bad.”

It is, however, unknown how the criminals got access to the stadium, especially as the game was played behind closed doors.