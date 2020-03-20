They have agreed to sacrifice a day’s salary to provide a hospital in the capital with ventilators and beds to aid the fight against Coronavirus outbreak.

The salary donations on top of individual contributions to the club's campaign amount to more than €200,000 (£185,000/$213,000).

Roma have raised around €460,000 (£424,000/$491,000) for the Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in the last week, which has been one of the nation's most important centres in the effort to beat the Covid-19 spread.

The Serie A has been suspended until April as the outbreak of Coronavirus becomes severe in Italy.

The death toll in Italy has exceeded 3,000 and it has surpassed China as the country with the highest fatality from the Coronavirus pandemic.