Ronaldinho who had earlier won a tournament and several other football games, lost in a foot-volley contest in the Paraguayan prison

According to a local media report, Ronaldinho and his playing partner faced a convicted murderer and robber, but the former Barcelona forward’s side suffered a defeat in the contest.

READ MORE:Kwadwo Asamoah undertakes personal training to stay fit (video)

The first of the pair, who are both disgraced police officers, is reportedly serving an 18-year jail term for shooting a man after a music festival.

The second, according to The Sun, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for robbery, after he was one of a number of corrupt police officers who split money stolen by a security van driver.

The world football icon seems to be adapting to life in prison, having been involved in football tournaments to stay fit.

Ronaldinho

In a tournament organized in the prison, Ronaldinho emerged as the top scorer and assist provider as he scored five goals and assisted six as he inspired his side to win the tourney and they received 16kg grilled port as the reward.

It was reported that the inmates who were overwhelmed to see the iconic football player in prison with them decided to give him a treat by offering him snacks, but Ronaldinho still in shock declined to accept them.

However, after some time, became used to them and decided to accept snacks offered him by the inmates.

The prisoners and the guards both requested for autographs from Ronaldinho which he signed to put smiles on their faces.

The former AC Milan forward has been teaching the prisons some of the football tricks that made him unstoppable during his playing days.

He has also been learning a craft like carpentry to get him busy as he awaits final judgement on his case.