RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cristiano Ronaldo is back on top as the highest-paid footballer in the world with a salary of $125 million for the 2021/22 season.

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list
Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

The Manchester United star has overtaken long-time rival Lionel Messi, who is now the second highest-paid footballer in the world, according to Forbes.

Recommended articles

Both Ronaldo and Messi made big-money moves in the summer, with the former re-joining Manchester United while the latter moved to PSG.

twitter.com

In its latest list of top-earning footballers in 2021, Forbes noted that Ronaldo will earn $125 million (£91.5m) before taxes this season, with $70m (£51.25m) of that coming from his salary and bonuses.

Messi is also expected to earn $110m (£80.5m), while Neymar is third with earnings of $95 million for the season.

The Brazilian superstar’s PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe is fourth with $43 million and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is fifth at $41 million.

twitter.com

The list of top 10 highest-earning footballers is completed by Robert Lewandowski, Andres Iniesta, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard in that order.

Below is Forbes’ list of top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world in 2021:

Cristiano Ronaldo - $125 million

Lionel Messi – $110 million

Neymar - $95 million

Kylian Mbappe - $43 million

Mohamed Salah - $41 million

Robert Lewandowski - $35 million

Andres Iniesta – $35 million

Paul Pogba - $34 million

Gareth Bale - $32 million

Eden Hazard - $29 million

Ronaldo catches up with Asamoah Gyan's record!

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket

Godfred Yeboah collage

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played together for the first time in midweek but PSG were held by Club Brugge in the Champions League Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

‘Humble’ Ronaldo goes back to check on steward after mistakenly hitting her with a shot

‘Humble’ Ronaldo goes back to check on steward after mistakenly hitting her with a shot