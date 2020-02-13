Kennedy Osei and his long-time partner, Tracy are having their traditional wedding in a star-studded event today, February 13, 2020.

The lavish wedding ceremony is taking place at the plush Trassaco Valley in Accra.

READ ALSO: First photo of Osei Kwame Despite's son, Kennedy at his traditional wedding

Despite's son Kennedy is gets married in luxurious ceremony

Ex-footballer Sammy Kuffour arrived at the wedding venue together with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ofori Sarpong.

All three men arrived at the venue looking regal in a kente fabric, in what is already looking like a very colourful ceremony.

Meanwhile, the groom also arrived in a gallant kente wear accompanied by his groomsmen and groomswomen also rocking matching kaftan and trousers.

Kennedy dressed like the perfect royal he is paired with his trendy sunglasses.

Watch how Sammy Kuffour arrived at the wedding with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ofori Sarpong: