Discussing some of the most challenging moments in his career, the 45-year-old singled out Kuffour for praise.

Okocha is regarded as one of the most skilful players to ever emerge from Africa, having lit up matches with his magical performances.

The former Nigeria international made his name in Premier League and Bundesliga with Bolton Wanderers and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

As a result, he faced many world-class defenders during his playing career but he has picked Kuffour as the toughest.

“I realized at a very young age that I had a gift to do special things with the ball. My biggest opponent was me. I knew I was in charge when with the ball,” he said.

The football legend was speaking during a Bundesliga Legends Tour in Lagos.

He added: “We have the same mentality and thought the same way. Osei Kuffour was the toughest of them all.

“There was a game that he kept following and marking me and I asked him, “O boy, take it easy, look at the way you are breathing down on my neck” and he replied that “sorry I got work to do”. He brought out the best in me.”

Kuffour is one of the most decorated defenders from Africa, having won numerous trophies with Bayern Munich, including the UEFA Champions League.