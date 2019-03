Newly appointed member of the Normalization Committee, Samuel Osei Kuffour have been named as chairman of the Committee to be aided by five others.

Below are the names of six members of the Committee

Mr. Samuel Osei Kuffour (Chairman)

Dr. Patrick Ofori

Mr. Cudjoe Fianu

Mr. Kofi Poku

Mrs. Linda Ansong

Mr. Augustine Arhinful.

The Committee held its first meeting today 28th Oct 2019, ahead of the commencement of the Special Competition this weekend