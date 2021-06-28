RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

See the Phobia goal that broke the hearts of Kotoko fans

Authors:

Pulse News

The Ghana Premier League match week 31 encounter between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko lived up to the hype as usual.

Hearts of Oak have extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions.
Hearts of Oak have extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions.

The game saw the Phobians take home all the maximum points to go three points clear at the top of the table.

Recommended articles

Hearts won by a goal to nil in the Super Clash on Sunday, June 27.

With only three games to the end of the season, Accra Hearts of Oak will emerge champions of the league if they win all their remaining matches (to be on a safer side). The Phobians have not won the league in over a decade.

In what many fans described as a beautiful game, the Hearts fans were intrigued by the passing game of their team.

Overall, coach Samuel Boadu’s side dominated possession in a search for the opening goal and even after they got it in the dying minutes of the first half.

Hearts of Oak have also extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions.

Check out Heart’s goal below;

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Liverpool star Sadio Mane commissions €500,000 hospital he built for his hometown

Sadi Mane's Hospital

Isaac Dogboe: Ghanaian boxer defeats Adam Lopez by majority decision (Video)

Isaac Dogboe: Ghanaian boxer defeats Adam Lopez by majority decision (Video)

Record-equalling Ronaldo saves Portugal as Germany avoid shock Euro 2020 exit

Karim Benzema scored his first goals for France since October 2015 Creator: Darko Bandic

Algeria star Riyad Mahrez proposes to girlfriend with customised £400,000 ring

Algeria star Riyad Mahrez proposes to girlfriend with customised £400,000 ring