See the Phobia goal that broke the hearts of Kotoko fans

Hearts won by a goal to nil in the Super Clash on Sunday, June 27.

With only three games to the end of the season, Accra Hearts of Oak will emerge champions of the league if they win all their remaining matches (to be on a safer side). The Phobians have not won the league in over a decade.

In what many fans described as a beautiful game, the Hearts fans were intrigued by the passing game of their team.

Overall, coach Samuel Boadu’s side dominated possession in a search for the opening goal and even after they got it in the dying minutes of the first half.

Hearts of Oak have also extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions.