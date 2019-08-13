Before his appointment as Sierra Leone coach, he was a member of the scouting team of Ghana in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

The 60-year-old has vast experience- he served as the assistant coach of the Black Stars from 2004 to 2008.

Sellas Tetteh also boasts of caching the Rwanda senior national football team after his U-20 coaching success with the Black Satellites.

He also emerged as the first coach to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup with an African country in 2009 when the Black Satellites beat them all to make history.

The coach is well known for his tactical intelligence and ability to discipline in his players.