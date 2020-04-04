The Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent is currently nursing an injury, but has been forced to stay indoors due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The pandemic has forced the suspension of the Ligue 1, where Depay plays for Olympique Lyon, as well as other European leagues.

READ ALSO: Memphis Depay acknowledges Kotoko’s celebration in win against Hearts of Oak

Memphis Depay hanging out with a liger

The 26-year-old has given his fans a hint of how he has been spending his time in self-isolation.

In an Instagram post, Depay shared photos showing off his big cat tattoos and hanging out with a liger – a hybrid creature from a lion and a tiger.

"What happens when a liger hangs out with a Lion?" the Netherlands international captioned.

Now that’s some way to spend your day in lockdown…