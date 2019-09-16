READ MORE: Renowned Sports journalist Abatey grabs two top appointments at Ministry for Sports

These are some of the facts

Born in Africa

The Barcelona whizkid was born in Africa, specifically Guinea Bissau. He left for Europe at the age of 5 years, after his father Bori - a former semi-professional footballer in Guinea-Bissau - found work as a driver for the mayor for a town in Spain.

Fati chose Barcelona over Real Madrid

The youngster and his family chose Barcelona over Real Madrid, despite the Madrid giants making the best financial offer, according to Bori in a recent radio interview on RAC1. He said the decision to settle on Barcelona was because they made more effort, with then-academy director Albert Puig (now at New York City FC) making a personal visit to the family home to state the Catalan club's case. Barca also offered residency within their famed La Masia youth complex, so the Fati family headed to Barcelona.

Committed international football to Spain

Ansu Fati, who was born in Guinea Bissau was eligible to pay for the side in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) staged in Egypt.

However, looking at the promising nature of playing for the Spanish national team around a galaxy of stars, the youngster is likely to fully commit the future of his international football to the former world and European champions.

According to reports Spanish Football Federation have started to process the nationality procedures of Ansu Fati, the new jewel that shines in Barcelona.

There have been several national teams that have tried to convince the young, 16-year-old footballer, but Spain has been the chosen one.

Although he was born in Guinea Bissau, he has been living in Spain since he was six-years-old and so, in his words, he feels Spanish and cannot wait to put on the shirt and play with his teammates.

Another of the national teams that were after him, in addition to that of his country of birth, has been Portugal. The Portuguese could also have nationalised him for his former status as a colony.

The RFER intention is that the paperwork will be completed in time so that Fati can play in the next under-17's world cup, which will start at the end of October.

A release clause of 100 million euros:

Ansu Fati who was in the youth team was handed a three-year contract three days after the much -hyped Barcelona youngster Xavi Simons accepted to join Paris Saint Germain. They decided to tie him down with a staggering 100 million release clause.

Breakthrough: Took advantage of Messi, Dembele and Suarez’s injury

Although Ansu had a 100 million release clause in his contract, he was supposed to play with the youth team of Barcelona- he was not included in the senior squad's pre-season trips to Japan and the United States.

Fati wasn't even considered for selection in Barca's season opener against Athletic Bilbao, but when that game resulted in Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele suffering injuries, joining skipper Lionel Messi on the sidelines, manager Ernesto Valverde was suddenly left with a serious shortage of numbers in attack and called Fati into the squad for the home opener against Real Betis.

The 16-year-old made it to the bench and, with his team leading 5-1 and the game already won, was introduced as a substitute for the final 10 minutes. Fati instantly looked at home, producing some bright touches on the right-wing and earning a warm congratulatory post-match embrace from Messi.

Youngest scorer in Barcelona’s history

He made hey where the sun shined as he scored against Osasuna to emerge as the youngest scorer in Barca’s history

With Barca trailing 1-0 at half-time against Osasuna, Valverde reacted by calling Fati from the bench during the interval. The decision was vindicated within seven minutes, as Fati rose to meet a right-wing cross from Carles Perez with a pinpoint header into the bottom-left corner, becoming Barca's youngest goalscorer.