The renowned journalist disclosed this in an interview with Kumasi based radio station Nhyira FM.

“I have taken over as the spokesperson of the Ministry and aide to Isaac Kwame Asiamah," he said.

“There are so many radio stations in Ghana, so anything regarding communication, I will be available to answer all questions.

Elvis Adjei Baah who was the spokesperson for the Ministry for Youth and Sports has reportedly been transferred to a different ministry, while the Ahmad Osumanu Halid, communication consultant/Aide to Isaac Asiamah has been relieved of his position.

Kofi Asare Brako popularly called Abatey is an astute sports journalist with about 20 years of experience in the media landscape.

He has worked with media houses such as Peace FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM, Atinka and Agyenkwa FM, which was his last job before grabbing his new job.